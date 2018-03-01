World swoons over video of pilot rescuing baby chimp from poachers
A baby chimpanzee rescued from poachers in the Congo had his flight to freedom recorded and it might be the cutest thing you’ll see all week.
Anti-poaching pilot Anthony Caere flew the young chimp, named Mussa, to his new home at Lwiro Primates, a nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting wildlife and battling illegal trade and poaching.
As the video shows, Little Mussa seemed to enjoy the ride, helping with the flight controls and sharing some bonding moments with Caere. He even squeezed in a nap on the pilot’s lap!
Lwiro Primates said this was its third successful rescue of 2018.
The internet has been awash in admiration for the pilot since the video came to light, with some impassioned folks creating the hashtag #HotPilot for Caere.
Great teamwork of @lwirocrpl and Virunga National Park to save this baby out of the hands of poachers. We flew baby Mussa to his new home at Lwiro Primates. This looks cute but is actually a sad story. He should be with his mum.. But happy we could give him a new good home! Thanks to the whole team! This is conservation! #virunga #virunganationalpark #savevirunga #stoppoaching #babychimp #chimp #chimpansee #lwiroprimates #conservation #flying #wildlifewarriors #congo #drc #rdc #thedodo #livetotellthestory @i7saso