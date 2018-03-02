× 4 teens charged with bringing weapon onto school campus

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (AP) _ Four teenagers are charged with a felony after they were accused of driving onto a suburban Kansas City high school campus with an AR-15 assault style rifle and other weapons.

Eighteen-year-old Landon Mikle, 18-year-old Tynan B. Mullen, 17-year-old Tanner Nicholson and 19-year-old Scott Ryan were charged Thursday in Jackson County Circuit Court with a felony count of unlawful use of a weapon.

The charge specifically mentions a handgun, but a witness also recalled seeing some of the suspects in a car with an assault-style rifle after classes ended for the day Wednesday at Lee’s Summit High School. Court documents make no mention of the suspects planning an attack but say one of the suspects threatened a person.

Lee’s Summit police later tracked down the car at a home and found the AR-15 rifle and other weapons.