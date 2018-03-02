$50K reward for information in July 2017 Ferguson murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo - This week marked the seven month anniversary of the murder of Donnell Drake Jr. Thursday (March 1), CrimeStoppers announced an anonymous donor has increased the reward during the month of March, bringing the total to $50,000.

Drake was shot and killed the night of July 28, 2017 at his apartment complex in Ferguson. According to police, a car pulled into the complex and several masked men got out and started to walk around suspiciously.

Drake called police and told an elderly neighbor to stay inside. He then tried to get into his car to go to his mother`s house and someone shot him.

Police have no leads in the case.

CrimeStoppers has been offering a $5,000 reward since the crime occurred. Recently, an anonymous donor offered an additional $45,000 donation, increasing the total reward to $50,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case. The increased offer is only available until March 31, 2018.

'March 24th is my son's birthday," said Drake's mother Robyn. "He would have been 23 years old. I believe that if we all stick together, and we just grab arms and move forward, that we can physically march those that are responsible into justice."

To claim the reward, tips must be made directly to CrimeStoppers.

This week in a Metro's Most Wanted followup, Fox 2 learned more about how tips made to CrimeStoppers are handled. (http://fox2now.com/2018/02/28/a-mothers-faith-in-justice-was-restored-after-getting-help-from-crimestoppers/)

There is no caller ID, no voicemail and no way to trace an IP address. Anonymous tipsters are told not to give their names. Instead, they are given a unique ID or password, and that is the information the tipster will use to check in with CrimeStoppers to find out if their tip led to an arrest.

Tips may be submitted by calling 1-866-371-TIPS or through the free P3 app.