Arnold police selling ‘challenge coins’ to aid Officer O’Connor’s recovery

ARNOLD, MO - Police are selling "challenge coins" to benefit Officer Ryan O'Connor's recovery. O’Connor, 44, was shot in the back of the head December 5 by a burglary suspect he was transporting to the Arnold Police Department.

It was unclear whether he would survive. But hope, prayers, and the best medical care have made it possible for him to not only be here but to make considerable progress. He is currently recovering at a hospital in Colorado.

The Arnold Police Department writes on Facebook, "We now have a very unique, one of a kind two-sided “challenge” coin for sale at the station. For $20.00 you can help us all rise to the challenge to be as strong and determined as Ryan! They will be available Monday through Friday from 8:30 until 4:30, and all proceeds will go to the O’Connor Family!"

The Arnold Police Department is located at 2101 Jeffco Blvd, Arnold, MO 63010. Call (636) 296-3204 for more information.