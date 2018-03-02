Check out Kevin’s Oscar picks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Time to head into the Reel World and talk Oscars.

The Academy Awards are this Sunday night, and Kevin has an idea of who should win and who will win. Here are his picks:

BEST ACTOR

Should win: Gary Oldman

Will win: Gary Oldman

BEST ACTRESS

Should win: Sally Hawkins

Will win: Frances McDormand

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Should win: Sam Rockwell

Will win: Sam Rockwell

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Should win: Allison Janney

Will win: Allison Janney

BEST DIRECTOR

Should win: Guillermo del Toro

Will win: Guillermo del Toro

BEST PICTURE