Check out Kevin’s Oscar picks

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Time to head into the Reel World and talk Oscars.
The Academy Awards are this Sunday night, and Kevin has an idea of who should win and who will win. Here are his picks:
BEST ACTOR
- Should win: Gary Oldman
- Will win: Gary Oldman
BEST ACTRESS
- Should win: Sally Hawkins
- Will win: Frances McDormand
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
- Should win: Sam Rockwell
- Will win: Sam Rockwell
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
- Should win: Allison Janney
- Will win: Allison Janney
BEST DIRECTOR
- Should win: Guillermo del Toro
- Will win: Guillermo del Toro
BEST PICTURE
- Should win: The Shape of Water
- Will win: The Shape of Water