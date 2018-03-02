LIVE VIDEO: Billy Graham to be laid to rest after a final crusade

Check out Kevin’s Oscar picks

Posted 9:03 am, March 2, 2018, by

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Time to head into the Reel World and talk Oscars.

The Academy Awards are this Sunday night, and Kevin has an idea of who should win and who will win. Here are his picks:

BEST ACTOR

  • Should win: Gary Oldman
  • Will win: Gary Oldman

BEST ACTRESS

  • Should win: Sally Hawkins
  • Will win: Frances McDormand

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

 

  • Should win: Sam Rockwell
  • Will win: Sam Rockwell

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

 

  • Should win: Allison Janney
  • Will win: Allison Janney

 

 

BEST DIRECTOR

 

  • Should win: Guillermo del Toro
  • Will win: Guillermo del Toro

BEST PICTURE

 

  • Should win: The Shape of Water
  • Will win: The Shape of Water

 