‘Chicago’ comes to the Fox this weekend

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - "Chicago" the Musical is back at the Fabulous Fox Theatre this weekend.

Brent Barrett, who plays Billy Flynn in the show, joins us to talk about the No. 1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history and

winner of six 1997 Tony Awards® including Best Musical Revival.

Performances run March 2 through March 4. Show times are Friday and Saturday evening at 7:30 p.m., Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. and Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. There will also be an evening performance on Sunday, March 4 at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets for "CHICAGO" at the Fabulous Fox are on sale now at MetroTix.com, by calling 314-534-1111 or in person at the Fabulous Fox Box Office. Ticket prices start at $25.

For more information, visit www.ChicagoTheMusical.com.