College hoops hype could be big business for downtown bars, restaurants

ST. LOUIS - College basketball has taken over downtown St. Louis!

The Missouri Valley Conference Tournament is being played at the Scottrade Center this weekend and the SEC Tournament comes to town next weekend.

St. Louis is one of three cities hosting two basketball tournaments. Downtown St. Louis Inc. estimates the tournaments will bring in an excess of 200,000 people to the city over the next 11 days.

Fans are here to watch basketball and also want to have a little fun at local bars and restaurants. Ryan Binkley, owner of Game 6 Honky Tonk just south of downtown, said they're happy to welcome all basketball fans. He said coming out of the winter season, it's nice to see people walking around downtown again.

Binkley said he thinks visiting basketball fans will enjoy the St. Louis atmosphere and weather, no matter if their team wins or loses. He hopes every visitor has a good time and comes back to St. Louis in the future.