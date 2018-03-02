Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…THE WEEKEND…MARCH 3-4, 2018

The first weekend of March is here…the last weekend before the time change…we Spring ahead on March 11th…next Sunday. The weekend will be quiet with a warming trend each afternoon…partly sunny skies…55 on Saturday and 59 on Sunday. Winds increasing late Sunday afternoon and into the night. The big storm along the west coast…starts to move inalnd and over the Rockies…We get a piece of the west coast system late Sunday night and Monday with clouds and periods of showers…colder weather…more like Winter…March winter… March 6th to 10th…nothing extreme…just colder.