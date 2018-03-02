Eckert’s hosts Annual Wine and Food Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Add some flair to your cooking skills and discover new taste sensations this weekend at Eckert's in Belleville.

STL Wine Girl Angela Ortman is here with a preview of Eckert's Annual Wine & Food Festival.

The festival will feature wine tastings, food for sampling, cooking demonstrations by local chefs, vendor fair and more.

The festival is from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, March 3 and 4 at 951 South Green Mount Rd. in Belleville.

For more information, visit www.Eckerts.com or call 1-800-745-0513.