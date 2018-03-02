Firefighters respond to north St. Louis County apartment fire

HAZELWOOD, MO — Firefighters are on the scene of an apartment fire at Lindbergh and Charbonier Friday morning. FOX 2’s Elliott Davis is at the scene. He showed firefighters going through the apartment complex to make sure everyone is safe. Several people were seen heading to ambulances.

There was some smoke and fire coming out of the structure when Davis arrived on the scene. Firefighters appear to have the situation under control. There appears to be some property loss but no one died in the fire. It is not clear if anyone was seriously injured.