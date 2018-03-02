× Fleeing motorist crashes in Kansas City; 2 killed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Authorities say two people have died after a fleeing motorist crashed in Kansas City.

Police said in a news release that attempts to stop the sport utility vehicle ended before the driver apparently lost control early Friday on a U.S. 71 northbound ramp from Interstate 435. Police say the SUV struck a concrete bridge support.

The names of the two people killed weren’t immediately released. Police said only that they were male.