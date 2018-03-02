Free screening available for Deep Vein Thrombosis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Are your legs often red or blue, swollen and riddled with pain? You could be suffering from Deep Vein Thrombosis, a condition that comes with increased risks and can even be deadly.

Dr. Norman Bein and Maria Bein, RN, from Vein Specialties in Creve Coeur talk about how to relieve pain and participate in a free screening.

March is Deep Vein Thrombosis Awareness Month. These are potentially deadly clots in the deep veins which can break off and travel to the heart and lungs. Additionally, those with varicose veins and venous insufficiency are at increased risk of DVT and superficial blood clots.

DVT can be silent or present as pain in the leg, swelling, red or blue legs. Superficial clot presents as a very painful, often red, hard area.

A Free Screening & Risk Factor Education for DVT will be held on March 8 and March 22 at Vein Specialties, 11456 Olive Blvd. in Suite 200.

Appointments are required. Call 314-993-8233 to schedule and be sure to bring loose fitting shorts.

For more information, visit www.VeinSpecialties.com.