Get moving at Ride for a Reason for St. Jude, Life Time Foundation

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Burn calories for a cause this weekend at the 3rd Annual Ride for a Reason to benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and the Life Time Foundation.

Melissa Easton from Life Time West County and Rachel Dragicevic from St. Jude Children's Research Hospital talk about the four-hour indoor cycling relay ride.

Both members and nonmembers can participate. Participants can ride by themselves or in teams of up to 4 people, and there is no fundraising minimum is required to participate.

The fundraiser will be held from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 3, at Life Time in St. Louis, located at 3058 Clarkson Rd in Ellisville.

To register, visit www.StJude.org/RideForAReason.