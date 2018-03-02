Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - You can help name St. Louis's newest district.

Saint Louis University and SSM Health St. Louis are asked to name a new midtown district that connects SLU's north and south campuses.

Brooks Goedeker from St. Louis Midtown Redevelopment Corporation joins us to talk about the area and how to help give it a name.

The half-mile area is bordered by Laclede Ave., Chouteau Ave., Grand Blvd., Vandeventer Ave. and Spring Ave. Voting will be open from March 1-12 and the name will be announced March 20.

Several projects are already under development for the district, including the City Foundry STL, Element by Westin Hotel and revitalization of the Historic Armory Building.

To vote on the district's new name, visit slu.edu/poll/district-name.