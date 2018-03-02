× Man gets life for killing man dating his ex-girlfriend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ A man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing a man who was dating his ex-girlfriend.

The Kansas City Star reports that 22-year-old Dairian Stanley, of Kansas City, was sentenced Thursday for first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the September 2016 death of Torrence Evans.

Court documents say Stanley confronted his former girlfriend, assaulted her and threatened to kill her after learning she was involved in a relationship with Evans. Stanley made her drive with him to an area, where he confronted Evans and fatally shot him.

The woman ran away, and Stanley reportedly fled in her car. He was later arrested in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He was acquitted of a kidnapping charge during his trial earlier this year.