Man who threatened Clinton charged with attempted murder

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (AP) _ An Iowa man who was convicted nearly 20 years ago of threatening then-President Bill Clinton has been charged with attempted murder after officials say he tried to kill a fellow mental health center patient.

The Courier reports that 44-year-old Terrance David Rooney Jr. was arrested Friday on charges of attempted murder, harassment and assault on a health care worker.

Rooney has been a patient at the Independence Mental Health Institute in Independence for years, and was a patient there when he pleaded guilty in 1999 to making a threat to the life of Clinton. He has also been accused over the years of threatening other presidents and elected officials.

In the latest charges against him, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office says Rooney tried to suffocate another patient with a pillow in November and twisted the thumb of a staffer and threatened to kill her on Feb. 13.

Information from: Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier