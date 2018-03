× Margie’s Money Saver: Mata Women’s Glitter Sneakers

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Get some glitter in your life and walk right into savings. Take an outfit from drab to fab with these sparkling shoes for dressy or casual wear. You can get a pair for $20.00 down from $40at BelleChic online.

They come in five colors; black, pink, gold, silver and rose gold. Sizes are limited, as these are going quickly.

Get free shipping and free returns.

To shop visit: BelleChic.com