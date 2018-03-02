Gunman at large after shots reported at Central Michigan University

A gunman was at large Friday after reports of shots fired at Campbell Hall dormitory at Central Michigan University, the school said Friday morning on its website and its verified Twitter account.

The suspect — described as wearing mustard yellow jeans and a blue hoodie — is considered armed and dangerous, and people are advised “to take shelter,” law enforcement and school officials said.

Schools in Mount Pleasant, where the university is located, are in “secure mode” — meaning all interior doors are locked, blinds drawn and no one allowed to enter buildings, according to Jennifer Verleger, Mount Pleasant Public Schools superintendent

Officials at McLaren Central Michigan hospital said it’s also on lockdown.

The Mount Pleasant police and Isabella County Sheriff’s Department are assisting university police, officials said.

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are en route to assist in the investigation, according to an ATF tweet.

The university, which has around 20,000 students, is about two hours northwest of Detroit.