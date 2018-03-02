Rare white cardinal spotted in Knoxville neighborhood

ST. LOUIS, MO — An extremely rare yellow cardinal was spotted last week in Alabama. Experts say the bird is “one in a million” and only a few are found in North America. Others are spotting unusually colored cardinals across the country and wondering how rare they are.

FOX 2 viewer sent Linda Ann Biermann sent a pic of a cardinal with a white pigment to our Facebook page. She asked, “How rare is this one?”

Michael Wallace replied in a comment, “He’s only used for home games.”

All joking aside, the albino birds are fairly rare. Morgan Godfrey of Kentucky sent an image of a white cardinal to WBIR-TV.

“Typically, there’s a reason they don’t happen every day. Usually, these birds with rare colors don’t survive. They get picked off by predators because it is so easy to see a bright white bird in their habitat. Or they’re not allowed to breed because birds are very visually-oriented,” Knoxville Zoo Curator of birds and reptiles Michael Ogle tells the WBIR-TV.

Birds can have a wide variety of color within a species. Piebald cardinals are known to have blends that have patches of white. Albino cardinals are rare, and Godfrey appears to have captured one on camera.

Here is our white cardinal, in Sequoyah Hills. Beautiful birds! pic.twitter.com/FnsKr20YiD — Morgan Godfrey (@PharmAXO) February 28, 2018

