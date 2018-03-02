Rare white cardinal spotted in Knoxville neighborhood

ST. LOUIS, MO — An extremely rare yellow cardinal was spotted last week in Alabama. Experts say the bird is “one in a million” and only a few are found in North America. Others are spotting unusually colored cardinals across the country and wondering how rare they are.
FOX 2 viewer sent Linda Ann Biermann sent a pic of a cardinal with a white pigment to our Facebook page. She asked, “How rare is this one?”
Michael Wallace replied in a comment, “He’s only used for home games.”
All joking aside, the albino birds are fairly rare. Morgan Godfrey of Kentucky sent an image of a white cardinal to WBIR-TV.
“Typically, there’s a reason they don’t happen every day. Usually, these birds with rare colors don’t survive. They get picked off by predators because it is so easy to see a bright white bird in their habitat. Or they’re not allowed to breed because birds are very visually-oriented,” Knoxville Zoo Curator of birds and reptiles Michael Ogle tells the WBIR-TV.
Birds can have a wide variety of color within a species. Piebald cardinals are known to have blends that have patches of white. Albino cardinals are rare, and Godfrey appears to have captured one on camera.
