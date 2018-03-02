STL Moms: Local doctors build hospital in Ghana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Guests, Dr. Jonathan Limpert from Mercy Hospital in Washington, Missouri, and Dr. Patricia Limpert from St. Luke's Hospital have taken three trips to Ghana since 2013.

With more than 50 people, they were able to conduct more than 100 Surgeries and various medical procedures. All for free. Their team saw more than 2000 people for Malaria screenings and other health screenings in the remote villages.

More than that, their group built an ICU. The hospital, which serves an area of several hundred thousand people, does not have running water and only has one doctor for the entire hospital.

The Limperts funded the building of this ICU and dedicated it to the memory of their nephew, Cameron Owen, who died in a tragic ATV accident at 14 years old.

They named it BUILDING 1441 because Cameron was 14 years and 14 days old when he passed away.

The team will be going back again next January with another surgical crew, and they are committed to helping transform the city of Yendi, Ghana through healthcare.