Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Police are searching for a gunman who shot three people in downtown St. Louis. It happened around 1 a.m. Friday on Locust Street at 20th, near the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

Authorities say two men and a woman were shot. All three victims are being treated at a hospital.

Their injuries are non-life-threatening.

Police say the suspect who fled was dressed in all black. There is no word on a motive.