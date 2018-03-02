× US complying with Iran deal, judge says in Boeing ruling

CHICAGO (AP) _ A judge in a civil case focused on a 2003 attack by Iran-backed terrorists says the Trump administration has notified the court it’s complying with the 2015 multiparty deal designed to restrict Iran’s nuclear program.

The disclosure came in a new ruling by the federal judge in Chicago in which he ordered Boeing to turn over to terror-attack victims details of a $16 billion contract with Iran Air to purchase 80 commercial planes. They’re seeking to collect on a longstanding, $67-million civil judgment against Iran.

President Donald Trump has criticized the nuclear deal signed during the Obama administration. And Iran has accused the U.S. of not complying with its terms.

The ruling, posted Tuesday, rejects Boeing’s contention that providing details could undermine the mega-contract and the nuclear deal itself.