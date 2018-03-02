Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO- Looking for some fun events this weekend? Meteorologist Angela Hutti has some ideas for you and your family.

Weekends on the Web: Saturday & Sunday, March 3-4, 2018

Missouri Valley Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament – Arch Madness

Date: Saturday & Sunday, March 3-4 Venue: Scottrade Center, Downtown St. Louis, MO

Session IV (Two Games): Saturday starting at 2:30pm

Session V (One Game): Sunday at 1:00pm

Tickets: $60 and $85

http://www.scottradecenter.com/ missouri-valley-conference-mens-basketball-tournament

Monster Jam

Date: Saturday & Sunday, March 3-4 Venue: America’s Center, Downtown St. Louis

Saturday: 7:00pm, Sunday: 3:00pm Tickets start at $15.00

The biggest and baddest Monster Trucks and ATVS compete at the Dome. Don’t miss the pre-show Pit Party, which gives fans the best opportunity to meet the drivers and get autographs or pictures.

https://www.monsterjam.com/en-US/events/st-louis-mo-1

Saint Louis University Men’s Basketball Game

Date: Saturday, March 3 Venue: Chaifetz Arena

Time: 7:00pm Tickets start at $10.00

Vs. St. Bonaventure

http://www.thechaifetzarena.com/upcomingevents/details/?event_id=246

Art in Bloom

Date: Saturday & Sunday, March 3-4 Venue: Saint Louis Art Museum, Forest Park

Time: 10am-5pm both days Admission: Free - Tickets needed for auditorium programs & demons

Art in Bloom is the Museum’s annual celebration of flowers and fine art. Dozens of works from the Museum’s collection will be imaginatively interpreted through floral design by talented florists. In addition, the festival includes floral presentations and lectures, family activities, dining, and shopping.

http://www.slam.org/artinbloom/

Chicago

Date: Saturday & Sunday, March 3-4 Venue: Fox Theatre, Midtown St. Louis

Saturday: 2pm, 7:30pm; Sunday: 1pm, 6:30pm Tickets start at $35.00

There’s never been a better time to experience Chicago, Broadway’s razzle-dazzle smash. It is now the #1 longest-running American Musical in Broadway history.

https://www.fabulousfox.com/events/detail/chicago

The Rep: The Humans

Date: Saturday & Sunday, March 3-4 Venue: Loretto-Hilton Center, Webster University

Saturday: 4:00pm and 8:00pm, Sunday: 2:00pm and 7:00pm Tickets: $18.00-$89.50

Winner of four 2016 Tony Awards, including Best Play. Three generations of the Blake family have gathered in a dingy New York City apartment for Thanksgiving. With a mixture of pathos and dark humor, Karam’s vivid family portrait is nothing but honest

http://www.repstl.org/events/detail/the-humans

Saint Louis Ballet: Go Series

Date: Saturday, March 3 (Also Friday night) Venue: Grandel Theatre, Midtown St. Louis

Time: 8:00pm Tickets start at $22.00

St. Louis Ballet’s debut performance at the Grandel. The Go Series was created to bring dancers up close to the audience with work that has been created for smaller casts on a smaller stage. Ballet enthusiasts also have an opportunity to mingle with choreographers and dancers following the performance.

https://www.stlouisballet.org/performances