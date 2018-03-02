ST. LOUIS, MO- Looking for some fun events this weekend? Meteorologist Angela Hutti has some ideas for you and your family.
Weekends on the Web: Saturday & Sunday, March 3-4, 2018
Missouri Valley Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament – Arch Madness
Date: Saturday & Sunday, March 3-4 Venue: Scottrade Center, Downtown St. Louis, MO
Session IV (Two Games): Saturday starting at 2:30pm
Session V (One Game): Sunday at 1:00pm
Tickets: $60 and $85
http://www.scottradecenter.com/ missouri-valley-conference-mens-basketball-tournament
Monster Jam
Date: Saturday & Sunday, March 3-4 Venue: America’s Center, Downtown St. Louis
Saturday: 7:00pm, Sunday: 3:00pm Tickets start at $15.00
The biggest and baddest Monster Trucks and ATVS compete at the Dome. Don’t miss the pre-show Pit Party, which gives fans the best opportunity to meet the drivers and get autographs or pictures.
https://www.monsterjam.com/en-US/events/st-louis-mo-1
Saint Louis University Men’s Basketball Game
Date: Saturday, March 3 Venue: Chaifetz Arena
Time: 7:00pm Tickets start at $10.00
Vs. St. Bonaventure
http://www.thechaifetzarena.com/upcomingevents/details/?event_id=246
Art in Bloom
Date: Saturday & Sunday, March 3-4 Venue: Saint Louis Art Museum, Forest Park
Time: 10am-5pm both days Admission: Free - Tickets needed for auditorium programs & demons
Art in Bloom is the Museum’s annual celebration of flowers and fine art. Dozens of works from the Museum’s collection will be imaginatively interpreted through floral design by talented florists. In addition, the festival includes floral presentations and lectures, family activities, dining, and shopping.
http://www.slam.org/artinbloom/
Chicago
Date: Saturday & Sunday, March 3-4 Venue: Fox Theatre, Midtown St. Louis
Saturday: 2pm, 7:30pm; Sunday: 1pm, 6:30pm Tickets start at $35.00
There’s never been a better time to experience Chicago, Broadway’s razzle-dazzle smash. It is now the #1 longest-running American Musical in Broadway history.
https://www.fabulousfox.com/events/detail/chicago
The Rep: The Humans
Date: Saturday & Sunday, March 3-4 Venue: Loretto-Hilton Center, Webster University
Saturday: 4:00pm and 8:00pm, Sunday: 2:00pm and 7:00pm Tickets: $18.00-$89.50
Winner of four 2016 Tony Awards, including Best Play. Three generations of the Blake family have gathered in a dingy New York City apartment for Thanksgiving. With a mixture of pathos and dark humor, Karam’s vivid family portrait is nothing but honest
http://www.repstl.org/events/detail/the-humans
Saint Louis Ballet: Go Series
Date: Saturday, March 3 (Also Friday night) Venue: Grandel Theatre, Midtown St. Louis
Time: 8:00pm Tickets start at $22.00
St. Louis Ballet’s debut performance at the Grandel. The Go Series was created to bring dancers up close to the audience with work that has been created for smaller casts on a smaller stage. Ballet enthusiasts also have an opportunity to mingle with choreographers and dancers following the performance.
https://www.stlouisballet.org/performances