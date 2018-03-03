Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, March 2, 2018

This is the Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone show for Friday, March 2, 2018.
Segment One features highlights of these high school basketball playoff games.
(Boys): Vianney vs Webster Groves
(Girls): Webster Groves vs Oakville
(Boys): Ladue vs Chaminade
(Boys): Hazelwood West vs Hazelwood Central
(Boys): Eureka vs Howell
(Girls): Lafayette vs Howell
(Girls): Edwardsville vs Montini
(Girls): Breese Central vs Nazxareth
Segment Two of the Arby's/Fox 2 Prep Zone features a live interview with Fox 2 Sports anchor Charlie Marlow and St. Mary's Boys Head Basketball Coach Bryan Turner. The Dragons have advanced to the sectional round of the Missouri Class 4 playoffs and a rematch with their rival, Vashon.