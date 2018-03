× Crash closes eastbound I-270 in north St. Louis County for hours

ST. LOUIS, MO – Eastbound I-270 in north St. Louis County closed for hours this morning after a crash just past the Washington and Elizabeth exit. MoDOT reports the crash happening around 1:30am. Traffic was back to normal shortly after 5am Saturday.

Witnesses tell FOX 2 that multiple cars were involved, including at least one that caught on fire.

The Missouri Highway Patrol is expected to provide details later.