Family wants name of teen who killed self read at graduation

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. (AP) _ School officials in a northwest Missouri district are refusing requests to read during this spring’s graduation the name of a student who killed herself.

Relatives of Gabi Keil say they have repeatedly asked Harrisonville officials to read her name during the graduation ceremony. Keil died by suicide in 2016 when she was a junior. More than 20,000 people have signed a petition supporting the request.

The district has agreed to drape a chair with a gown in Gabi’s honor and list her name in the program.

The Kansas City Star reports her sister, Jennifer Keil, says school officials told her that saying Gabi’s name would be too upsetting.

District spokeswoman Jill Filer says school officials believe the remembrance chair and listing in the program is appropriate.