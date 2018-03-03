× Officer disciplined after male inmate put in cell with woman

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (AP) _ A police officer in the southeast Missouri town of Scott City has been disciplined after a male inmate was accidentally placed alone with a female inmate.

Jail co-administrator Thomas Foster told the Southeast Missourian newspaper that the incident happened late Sunday or early Monday. Foster says security camera footage shows there was no interaction between the inmates. He says it appears the female inmate was asleep during the entire time.

Foster says the woman was being held on behalf of the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Department. He did not disclose the reason she was jailed.

A police officer arrested the male suspect and put him in the same cell, not realizing the other inmate was a female.

Foster says city personnel policies prohibit disclosure of the discipline against the officer.