Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in east Missouri wrong-way crash

FLORISSANT, Mo. (AP) _ Police in east-central Missouri say one person has died and another has been critically injured in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 270.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday. Florissant police say the crash happened in the eastbound lanes of I-270.

Police had not released the identities of the victims and other details of the crash by late Saturday afternoon.