Security at Rockwood, Lindbergh, Mehlville schools

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Continued worry over safety at school has many students and their parents turning to administrators to take action.

Leaders from the Rockwood, Lindbergh and Mehlville school districts met with law enforcement and a state representative to exchange ideas.

Many made it clear they don’t like the idea of arming teachers, but they do want to see more resources devoted to mental health issues.

While threats of school violence are becoming all too familiar, parents say they’re reassured by how the district leaders are taking action.