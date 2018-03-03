(KTVI) - Incarnate Word's Sonya Morris is the St. Luke's Urgent Care Athlete of the Week.
Sonya Morris – St. Luke’s Urgent Care Athlete of the Week – 3/3/18
-
St. Luke’s Urgent Care/Fox 2 Athlete of the Week – Collin Sutton – February 3, 2018
-
Amaya Stovall – St. Luke’s Urgent Care Athlete of the Week – 1/27/18
-
Aijha Blackwell – St. Luke’s Urgent Care Athlete of the Week – 1/20/18
-
Kate Martin – St. Luke’s Urgent Care Athlete of the Week – 1/6/18
-
St. Luke’s Urgent Care/Fox 2 Athlete of the Week – Vashon’s Mario McKinney – Saturday, February 17, 2018
-
-
St. Luke’s Urgent Care/Fox 2 Athlete of the Week – E.J. Bellinger – January 13, 2018
-
St. Luke’s Urgent Care/Fox 2 Athlete of the Week for 2/10/18 – Parkway North’s Michael Thompson
-
Kaleb Eleby – St. Luke’s Urgent Care Athlete of the Week – 12/2/17
-
St. Luke’s Urgent Care/Fox 2 Athlete of the Week – 12/16/17 – Hazelwood Central’s Shaun Williams
-
St. Luke’s Urgent Care/Fox 2 Athlete of the Week – Yuri Collins – December 9, 2017
-
-
