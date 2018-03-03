The Midwest’s ‘Biggest Garage Sale’ is this weekend in Eureka, Mo

Posted 8:32 am, March 3, 2018, by , Updated at 07:37AM, March 3, 2018

EUREKA, MO - Are you a bargain shopper always trying to find the best deals? Do you go garage sale hopping on weekends?

If so, the parking lot here outside of Six Flags St. Louis  is just the place for you this Saturday. The weather is supposed to be nice so you can shop till you drop.

 

The Eureka Chamber of Commerce will host  their 11th Annual Garage Sale and Swap meet on the parking lot outside of Six Flags. The parking lot will be full  of treasures, and you will be able to find just about everything you could  every imagine.

It’s considered the Midwest largest garage sale and swap meet.

The event will feature  more than 600 vendors. Participants will be able to sell, swap trade and show off. The funds  raised from today's event go toward  scholarships for Eureka High school students

For those  interested  in attending:

Eureka Chamber Of Commerce Garage Sale & Swap Meet
8:00am - 2:00pm Saturday
Six Flags St. Louis
4900 Six Flags Rd.
Eureka
Cost: $5 per car load
$10 early birds per car load (7:00am - 8:00am)

