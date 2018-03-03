The Thread – And The Oscar Goes To…

It's Oscar Weekend and Tim is heading to the theater. But not just any theater, we're talking 24:1 Cinema...and if you think the stories ON the screen are special, wait 'til you hear the story behind the screens! Hear more about the 'The Impossible,' an incredible local story of faith that is making its way to the big screen. We're also taking you on a tour of Cambridge Engineering, where employee-made movies are a big part of the daily routine. And if you're a fan of action films, we've got a few Tiny Superheroes you've got to meet! All that plus Tim goes phantom, takes over a billboard, butcher's a batch of popcorn, and reveals his own superpowers! Don't miss the fun, Saturday at 8:30am on Fox 2.
