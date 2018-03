Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Today is World Hearing Day, and it is the perfect time to start preventing hearing loss.

Dr. Katie Sinks from the Center for Hearing and Speech joins us to give some tips on how to protect yourself from hearing loss.

The Center for Hearing and Speech are hosting an event, "A Night at the Races," Friday, April 6, to raise money for the non-profit.

For more information, visit www.CHSSTL.org.