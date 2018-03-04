Arts Pop: How do local theaters select the shows they will produce?

ST. LOUIS, MO - Producing a show is only half the battle for local theaters. First, you have to decide which shows to put on your stage. While talking with local theatre company artistic directors about upcoming seasons, St. Louis Post-Dispatch theatre critic Judith Newmark was fascinated by the many different factors they consider when selecting shows. Read her full article in Sunday's A&E section of the newspaper.
The Repertory Theatre St. Louis - http://www.repstl.org/events/2018-2019-season-events
Stray Dog Theatre - http://www.straydogtheatre.org/index.php?/season_information/
New Line Theatre - http://www.newlinetheatre.com/
New Jewish Theatre- https://jccstl.com/arts-ideas/new-jewish-theatre/