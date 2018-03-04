Blueprint 4 Summer STL helps parents find enriching activities for kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Parents and guardians care about their children's education and finding affordable, fun options to keep them both entertained and engaged throughout the summer. Blueprint 4 Summer STL offers a free online database to plan out an enriching summer of fun. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch is offering a free camps guide insert in its Sunday edition. Allie Cicotte, senior programs manager forBlueprint 4 Summer STL, visits Fox 2 News in the Morning to discuss the web app's unique features, which allow families to search for camps for free using a variety of criteria: location, age, subject, cost, and more.