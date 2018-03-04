Burning calories with a full body dumbbell workout

ST. LOUIS - Fitness expert Arthur Shivers from Generation 3 Fitness visits Fox 2 News in the Morning to show us a way to burn away calories with a dumbbell-based, full body workout. For more information, call 314-643-6331.
