Kansas City leaders studying migration data changes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Kansas City civic leaders are trying to interpret data that show a sharp change in the number of people with college degrees who left the region.

The Kansas City Star reports that in 2015, 3,000 more people with bachelor’s degrees moved to Kansas City than moved out. But in 2016, that trend was reversed, with about 4,000 more people with bachelor’s degrees moving out than moving in.

Frank Lenk, with the Mid-America Regional Council, cautions that a one-year change isn’t a trend. But he acknowledges the change between the two years is a big one and needs to be watched.

Lenk says one possible factor is more opportunities elsewhere.

Another possible factor would be an increase in baby boomers retiring in 2016 and leaving Kansas City for warmer climates.