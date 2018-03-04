× Madison County authorities: St. Louis crime affecting county

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) – Some county officials in southwestern Illinois say crime from St. Louis is trickling into the state.

Madison County Sheriff John Lakin recently said the county is starting to feel the effects of being close to what he calls “one of the most dangerous cities in the United States.”

The sheriff’s comment came after St. Louis resident Tyrone Grady was shot and killed in the rural Illinois village of Glen Carbon on Feb. 11. Three St. Louis men face charges in the death.

The Belleville News-Democrat reports Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons says he’s seeing more crimes committed by St. Louis residents.

Gibbons says as of Feb. 21 eight of the past 30 felony charges filed in Madison County against people from St. Louis city or county.

