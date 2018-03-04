× Missouri Boys & Girls Club opens free recording studio

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) _ A Missouri Boys & Girls Club is partnering with a school’s music recording program to provide students access to a free recording studio.

The Columbia Missourian reports that student interns from Columbia Public Schools’ Darkroom Records are helping other students create their own beats and lyrics at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Columbia’s new studio.

The studio and equipment cost about $75,000 and opened in November. A $400,000 21st Century Community Learning Center grant from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education funds helped fund the project.

Valerie Livingston is the club’s executive director. She says she hopes the studio will help attract middle school and high school students. Livingston estimates that 20 or 30 new students have used the studio.