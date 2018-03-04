Post-Scripts: Fallout from Gov. Eric Greitens indictment

ST. LOUIS, MO — This week on Post-Scripts hosts Mike Colombo and Christopher Ave were joined by Post Dispatch Jefferson City Bureau Chief Kurt Erickson and political reporter Kevin McDermott to discuss the latest fallout from the indictment of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens on felony invasion of privacy charges. There were many new developments this week that the panel batted around.

The panel also discussed what was a wild week in national politics involving President Trump and many of his closest allies.

The group reacted to Sen.Claire McCaskill’s grilling of an NSA Admiral this week during a committee hearing.

The show concluded with Christopher Ave’s Trending Topics.