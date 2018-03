× Serious accident closes Reavis Barracks Road

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – The St. Louis County Police Department has closed Reavis Barracks Road in both directions near Green Park Road due to a serious accident. The accident occurred at around 6 p.m.

Police say the incident is under investigation.

More details as they become available.

Please avoid the area of Reavis Barracks near Green Park Road, for both eastbound and westbound lanes are closed on Reavis Barracks for the foreseeable future due to a serious accident. — St. Louis County PD (@stlcountypd) March 5, 2018