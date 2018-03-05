× 7-year-old boy dies when ATV overturns in southwest Missouri

DIAMOND, Mo. (AP) – Authorities say a 7-year-old boy has died after overturning his all-terrain vehicle in southwest Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the boy as Bailey Moore. The patrol says the ATV overturned when the boy was making a turn Saturday evening in a private yard near the Newton County town of Diamond.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that Bailey was flown to a Kansas City hospital, where he was pronounced dead a few hours later.

Information from: Springfield News-Leader