× Belleville IHOP to close after 45 years

BELLEVILLE, IL – A International House of Pancakes restaurant iBellevillele is closing it’s doors for good after 45 years of serving the Metro East.

The Belleville News-Democrat reports that franchisee Mohammad Youseff plans to retire in August. Youseff also owns a location in Bridgeton. It’s not yet clear if he will close that one as well.

IHOP’s parent company announced plans to close dozens of locations across the country this year. Youseff’s agent says the Belleville closure is not connected.