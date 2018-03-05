× ‘Blues Brothers’ chosen as top Illinois movie

SPRINGFIELD, IL – Jake, Elwood, and their ‘Mission from God’ have come out as the top movie in Illinois state history. Illinois state history. “The Blues Brothers” bested “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” and “A League of Their Own” for the top spot in the Illinois Top 200 project.

The project is letting Illinoisans vote online in categories like best movies, most inspiring leaders, greatest books, and top businesses. By the state’s 200th birthday on Dec. 3, voters will have chosen 10 favorites in 20 different categories – the Illinois Top 200.

More than 1,500 people voted on the top movies. You can vote in future categories at www.IllinoisTop200.com.

The top 10 movies are:

“The Blues Brothers” – Jake and Elwood Blues try to raise money to save an Chicago orphanage.

“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” – Bueller, his best friend and girlfriend skip school to explore Chicago

“A League of Their Own” – Women get a chance to play pro baseball during World War II

“The Fugitive” – Dr. Richard Kimble tries to avoid capture while tracking down his wife’s killer in Chicago

“The Untouchables” – Federal agents risk everything to bring down Al Capone

“The Sting” – Two Chicago con men go after a gang boss who killed their friend; won an Oscar for Best Picture

“Chicago” – a musical exploration of hunger for wealth and fame in the Jazz Age; won the Oscar for best picture

“Eight Men Out” – the story of the Chicago White Sox throwing the 1919 World Series

“Hoop Dreams” – an unforgettable documentary about poor Chicago kids and their dreams of basketball stardom

“Ordinary People” — The death of a child tears apart a Lake Forest family; won an Oscar for best picture

Landing just outside the top 10 were “Young Mr. Lincoln,” “His Girl Friday,” and a Charlie Chaplin short filmed in Chicago.

The Illinois Top 200 is a joint initiative of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum, The (Springfield) State Journal-Register and the Illinois Bicentennial Commission.

Hit it! The people have spoken and “The Blues Brothers” has been voted best movie in Illinois history 😎😎 #IllinoisProud #ILtop200 Don’t miss your chance to vote in the next Illinois Top 200 category, Illinois’ best businesses, open through March 16! https://t.co/SPRCZMGUDo pic.twitter.com/bQvqk1aX7u — Illinois 200 (@Illinois200) March 5, 2018