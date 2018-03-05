× Bouwmeester to miss the remainder of Blues season after injury

ST. LOUIS, MO — Defenseman Jay Bouwmeester will miss the remainder of the season with a left-hip injury. The St. Louis Blues say he will be sidelined for the next six months.

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today that defenseman Jay Bouwmeester will miss the remainder of the season with a left-hip injury.

Bouwmeester, 34, has dressed in 35 games this season, posting seven points (two goals, five assists) and 16 penalty minutes. The 6-foot-4, 206-pound defenseman is currently in his sixth season in St. Louis after the Blues acquired him via trade from the Calgary Flames on Aprl 1, 2013.