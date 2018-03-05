× Ceremony set to release Illinois bicentennial postage stamp

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The U.S. Postal Service is set to issue a stamp honoring Illinois’ 200th anniversary of statehood.

The special bicentennial stamp is scheduled for release on Monday during a ceremony at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library in Springfield. The ceremony is to include Deputy Gov. Leslie Munger, Lincoln Presidential Library executive director Alan Lowe and Postal Service executives.

The stamp release is among numerous events planned during 2018 marking the Illinois bicentenial. President James Monroe’s signature made it a state on Dec. 3, 1818.