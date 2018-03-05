Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…TUESDAY…MARCH 6, 2018

A great day to watch the sky and the weather…as a low pressure systems spins down from Iowa and passes over the Bi-state region…lots of sun in the morning on Tuesday..then lots of clouds, wind, dropping temps and wind driven rain and snow squalls going thru the afternoon and evening…do not be surprised to see snow around late afternoon and evening on Tuesday as temps drop out of the 40’s and into the 30’s and winds blow from the north 15 to 35 m.p.h. Clearing skies early Wednesday…quiet, cold and dry Wednesday, Thursday and into Friday morning…then a little warmer Friday.