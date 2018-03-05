DeJong agrees to $26 million, 6-year contract extension with the Cardinals

Posted 9:08 am, March 5, 2018, by , Updated at 09:10AM, March 5, 2018

ST. LOUIS, MO - SEPTEMBER 29: Paul DeJong #11 of the St. Louis Cardinals misplays a ground ball against the Milwaukee Brewers in the second inning at Busch Stadium on September 29, 2017 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS, MO — Major League Baseball reports that shortstop Paul DeJong has agreed to a $26 million contract extension with the Cardinals over the next six years.  A formal announcement is expected Monday morning.

DeJong, 24, was drafted by the Cardinals in 2015.  He batted .285/.325/.532 with 25 home runs and 65 RBIs in 108 games for St. Louis in 2017.

The St. Louis Cardinals say that St. Louis Post-Dispatch reporter Derrick Goold was the first to report a deal was near.

 