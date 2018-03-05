× Developer proposes $446M water park, resort in Missouri

BRANSON, Mo. – A $446 million indoor-outdoor water park and resort is being proposed as a new attraction for a city in southwestern Missouri.

The Branson Adventures project would build a 100,000-square-foot indoor water park and resort in Branson, including restaurants, a spa, alpine bike and rope courses, and a whitewater rafting course.

Project developer David Cushman tells the Springfield News-Leader that an indoor water park resort with a whitewater rafting course would be the first of its kind in the United States. He says the park will accommodate 200,000 people per year.

Cushman’s company, CP Branson LLC, will meet with a commission Monday to determine whether the project may receive tax-increment financing.

If the commission recommends the park, the city’s board of aldermen will consider the project on March 27. Construction could begin next year.

