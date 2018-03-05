Early spring temperatures pose risk to your garden

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – The spring showers maybe here, but there are questions on whether the spring flowers should be.

It's still pretty cold out for those bulbs and blooms. A horticulturist with the Missouri Botanical Garden says the flowers and trees are right on schedule for blooming and budding despite the cold weather this week.

The beautiful orchid show is underway at the garden and it’s the professionals who tend to these flowers and all the flowers and plants. But amateurs shouldn`t be too worried about the colder weather and rain.

Experts say there has been some winter burn on plants in home gardens but they should recover. Daffodils, tulips, and crocus are blooming but there should be no major damage because the temperatures have been dropping.

But if you're really itching to get out in the garden, right now it’s a good time of year to thin and prune your shrubs and trees.